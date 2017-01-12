Metro North says Harlem line back to normal

Harlem line trains will be operating on a normal schedule this afternoon following a fire north of the Katonah train station Thursday morning that caused about 15 to 20 minutes of delays, a Metro North spokesperson said,

“The FTA (Federal Transit Administration) responded and cleared the track for service by about 8:33 a.m.,” said MTA spokesperson Nancy Gamerman. “A couple of trains were delayed, one was delayed for about 25 minutes and the second train was delayed for about 16.”

She said delays had been gradually reducing at 10:00 a.m., and would soon stop.

“Right now I see two trains that are delayed for ten minutes,” she said. “But, delays are diminishing as we speak.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

For more information on Metro North’s Harlem line, go to mta.info/mnr