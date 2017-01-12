The Ridgefield Press

Metro North says Harlem line back to normal

By Ivanha Paz on January 12, 2017 in Community, News, People, Regional · 0 Comments

A track fire from the third rail near the Katonah station has commuters delayed Thursday morning. — James Barnett photo

A track fire from the third rail near the Katonah station has commuters delayed Thursday morning. — James Barnett photo

Harlem line trains will be operating on a normal schedule this afternoon following a fire north of the Katonah train station Thursday morning that caused about 15 to 20 minutes of delays, a Metro North spokesperson said,

“The FTA (Federal Transit Administration) responded and cleared the track for service by about 8:33 a.m.,” said MTA spokesperson Nancy Gamerman. “A couple of trains were delayed, one was delayed for about 25 minutes and the second train was delayed for about 16.”

She said delays had been gradually reducing at 10:00 a.m., and would soon stop.

“Right now I see two trains that are delayed for ten minutes,” she said. “But, delays are diminishing as we speak.”  

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

For more information on Metro North’s Harlem line, go to mta.info/mnr

Related posts:

  1. Katonah track fire causes Metro North delays

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post In this week's Ridgefield Press Next Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 12
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress