The Ridgefield Press

Three years later, streamflow dispute resolved

By Ivanha Paz on January 12, 2017 in News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

After three years, the Inlands Wetlands Board reached a consensus involving a stream east of Branchville Road that flows down toward the Norwalk River valley, during a hearing Tuesday night.

Disagreements arose in 2013 when property owners to both the east and south moved rocks to manipulate the flow of the stream in their favor.

The board visited the site on Dec. 20 to determine the current status of the area.

During the hearing, it was decided that the current flow is acceptable and no further alterations will be permitted.

Any proposed activity will be subject to board regulations.

Parties involved who were present at the hearing were in agreement.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Heroin deaths to Mountainside: Marconi tells league ‘state of town’ Next Post ABC program to honor Margaret Keane
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress