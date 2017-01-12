Three years later, streamflow dispute resolved

After three years, the Inlands Wetlands Board reached a consensus involving a stream east of Branchville Road that flows down toward the Norwalk River valley, during a hearing Tuesday night.

Disagreements arose in 2013 when property owners to both the east and south moved rocks to manipulate the flow of the stream in their favor.

The board visited the site on Dec. 20 to determine the current status of the area.

During the hearing, it was decided that the current flow is acceptable and no further alterations will be permitted.

Any proposed activity will be subject to board regulations.

Parties involved who were present at the hearing were in agreement.