Discuss workout regimens with people you know and chances are this is what you’ll hear: They lift weights; they run; they do crunches; they may play a sport, either recreationally or in an adult league.
For most, a shared similarity exists: Barbells one day, running several miles another, playing a tennis match or pickup basketball game on the weekend. Now, though, there is a way to break the routine and cover nearly all those exercise bases with a one-hour workout. In Ridgefield, too.
After opening its refurbished doors at the site of a former gas station on Route 7 (626 Danbury Road) in early December, Trinity CrossFit will have a grand opening this Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 to 1. The gym (or box, as it is known in CrossFit) is among 13,000 global affiliates of CrossFit, a fitness regimen comprised of constantly varied movements performed at high intensity. CrossFit workouts are based on functional movements, designed to incorporate aspects of gymnastics, weightlifting, running, rowing, and more.
“The great thing about CrossFit is that it’s an all-encompassing workout,” said Frank Rios, the co-owner — along with his wife, Nicole — of Trinity CrossFit. “It’s a mixture of everything I had been doing in terms of exercise.”
Rios first tried CrossFit six years ago after hearing about it from a next-door neighbor in Tampa, Fla., who was a strength and conditioning coach. Rios quickly became a believer and earned CrossFit Level 1 and Level 2 coaching certifications, teaching a version of the program during several deployments as a full-time staff member of the U.S. Army Reserves.
After moving to Connecticut in 2011, Rios met Nicole, a licensed massage therapist — and now a CrossFit Level 1 certified coach — who had worked as an athletic trainer with several sports teams while studying at the University of Louisville.
Their dream of opening a CrossFit affiliate got jump-started last year, when they came across the shuttered Sunoco station during a house-hunting trip. The couple invested more than $30,000 in renovations and top-of-the-line equipment, including rowing machines, Assault AirBikes, weight benches, barbells, gymnastics rings, ropes, and kettlebells.
“Whenever you open a business you are making a bet that you are going to be right,” said Frank. “So far it is looking like we were right.”
His optimism is based on the early numbers: In less than a month, Trinity CrossFit has already attracted 40 members.
“Once people give it a try they usually become hooked,” said Frank. “It’s a comprehensive, one-hour workout that is challenging, but fun, and based on each person’s level.”
Before participating in the one-hour classes offered throughout the day, those new to CrossFit take a three-week On-Ramp program, which teaches proper form and mechanics for the exercises performed during the full workouts.
Those interested in learning more about Trinity CrossFit are invited to stop by at Saturday’s grand opening, which will include food and beverages.
“We want the community to come and take a look,” said Frank Rios. “We’re confident that they will like what they see.”
For more information, call 203-909-0273 or visit trinitycrossfit.com.