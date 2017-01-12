Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- Ridgefield Teacher of the Year Allison Elkow talks about special education at Scotts Ridge Middle School.
- This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. honorees will receive awards Monday at the Playhouse.
- A brewery on Route 7 received a public hearing Tuesday night and received a drafted approval. Final vote is Jan. 17.
- The brew pub isn’t the only new business coming to town: A New Canaan-based furniture company is looking to lease the Philip Johnson building and a local theater group wants to lease the Schlumberger auditorium next door.
- It wasn’t all good news this week: A Ridgefield man died from a heroin overdose in Torrington Jan. 5. First Selectman Rudy Marconi talked about the death in his state of the town speech Tuesday morning in Town Hall.
- That wasn’t the only headline coming out of Town Hall: The fire chief retired last week amid an investigation into a policy violation. What was the violation? The town’s not saying anything.
- There was no shortage of words at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting: where 12 speakers spoke. Two were in favor of the high school keeping its German program, two were in favor of later school start times, and eight were against the possible closure of Scotland Elementary School.
- Letter writers wrote in an abundance about last week’s public hearing on a proposed drug rehab facility on Old West Mountain Road.
- There’s a drone safety clinic Saturday, Jan. 28.
- In sports, the boys and girls basketball teams are cruising along during their midseason stretch.
- The Ridgefield Press is on Facebook — become one of more than 4,386 friends and get news updates at Facebook.com/RidgefieldPress
- More than 16,713 people have signed up for Ridgefield Press news bulletins via Twitter. You can, too, by stopping by twitter.com/RidgefieldPress
- Don’t forget to sign up for Press alerts on our latest social media platform: Instagram. Go to www.instagram.com/ridgefieldpress/ or search @ridgefieldpress on the app.