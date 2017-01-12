ABC program to honor Margaret Keane

Ridgefield’s A Better Chance program will honor Margaret Keane at its 25th annual winter gala on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Salem Golf Club.

Keane is president and chief executive officer of Synchrony Financial, a financial services company in Stamford.

Keane was named to Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women” list in 2015 and 2016, and was on Fortune’s Most Powerful Businessperson list in 2016.

Keane’s involvement with Ridgefield ABC began in 2003. She has supported the mission as a board member and professionally through GE Capital and now Synchrony Financial.

To attend the event and learn more about RABC, visit ridgefieldabc.org