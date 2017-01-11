The Ridgefield Press

Drone safety clinic at rec center Jan. 28

By The Ridgefield Press on January 11, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation and the Office of Emergency Management will host a drone safety clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the rec center Saturday, Jan. 28.

Dick Aarons, the town’s deputy emergency manager, expects anywhere from 50 to 140 in attendance.

He told The Press that residents will learn how to operate drones safely and legally based on standards created by the Academy for Model Aeronautics.  

Registration is free. More information is available from Sean McEvoy at 203-826-8295 or [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Ralph Duke Powell Jr., father or resident
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress