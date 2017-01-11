Drone safety clinic at rec center Jan. 28

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation and the Office of Emergency Management will host a drone safety clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the rec center Saturday, Jan. 28.

Dick Aarons, the town’s deputy emergency manager, expects anywhere from 50 to 140 in attendance.

He told The Press that residents will learn how to operate drones safely and legally based on standards created by the Academy for Model Aeronautics.

Registration is free. More information is available from Sean McEvoy at 203-826-8295 or [email protected]