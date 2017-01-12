Painting party aids art show

The Silver Platter Foundation is planning a painting party for school students on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 16, from 1 to 3 at the Ridgefield Recreation Center to benefit the second annual Canvases for Cancer art show.

The cost is $20 per person. Participants paint a canvas, with all art supplies provided. Parents must be present.

All proceeds will directly benefit families affected by adult blood cancers.

Paintings may be taken home or donated to the Silver Platter Foundation for display and sale at the art show in February. An opening night art show and artists reception is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 at the recreation center.

The Silver Platter Foundation was founded by Ridgefielder Rachel Langberg and is dedicated to providing goods and services to families affected by adult blood cancers with children living at home.

More information is available at SilverPlatterFoundation.org or from Langberg at [email protected]