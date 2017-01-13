Ridgefield happenings: Recycling electronics, substance abuse forum and CPR training

The following is a compiled list of Ridgefield happenings from The Press this week:

Smart driver course

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association is hosting an AARP smart driver course for those 50 and over on Friday, Jan. 27, from 9 to 1 at the RVNA on Governor Street. Participants will learn the current rules of the road and how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.

AARP membership is not required, and there are no tests. The fee is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Participants may be eligible to receive an insurance discount. Refreshments and lunch will be served. To register, call RVNA at 203-438-5555.

Acoustic guitar

Introduction to Acoustic Guitar, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, will meet on Mondays, Feb. 6, 13 and 27, March 6, 13, 20, and 27 and April 3, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School and costs $144.

Instructor Tom Elliott operates his own guitar studio in Ridgefield. Participants bring an acoustic guitar; visit ridgefieldschools.org/music.htm for a list of other items to bring. Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

Career workshops

One-on-one career and job search workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Résumé Assistance is Fridays, Jan. 20 and Feb. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. Cost is $49 per one-hour session. Instructor is Glenna McNally.

LinkedIn One on One is Friday, Feb. 3, from 12 to 1. Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search is Friday, Feb. 10, from noon to 1. Cost is $49. Instructor is Louzette Dovaras.

Career Assessments is Monday, Feb. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $95. Instructor Linda Keefer covers Myers-Briggs and Skills Card Sorts.

Interview Skills with Louzette Dovaras is Friday, Jan. 20, from noon to 1. Cost is $49. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Mr. Joe in concert

Joe Rosano, better known to preschoolers as Mr. Joe, will give a concert for children ages 5 and under on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11:30 to 12:15 at the Ridgefield Library.

The concert, in the main program room on the lower level, is part of the library’s Concerts for Young Families series. Children need to be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required for the free program. For more information, call children’s services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

CPR class

A class in American Heart Association CPR has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Fire Department. The certification course will cover the newest guidelines for adult/child CPR, use of an automated external defibrillator and care for obstructed airways and respiratory emergencies.

Fee is $45, which includes all student materials. For more information and registration, call Beth Perlman at 203-438-1230.

Hands-on drumming

Craig Norton will present a hands-on drumming program at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Jan. 16, from 11:30 to 12:30 for families with children ages 4 and older. Norton will play traditional songs from around the globe and invite attendees to play the drums while the group creates rhythms and improvisations.

Children ages 6 and under need to be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required for the free program. For more information, see handsondrumct.com or call the library at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

Library plans day of electronics recycling

The Ridgefield Library is offering an electronics recycling day on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The library’s teen advisory group will smash old hard drives, PCs, Macs, and laptops. This year, home electronics, such as stereo and TV components, will be accepted.

A $20 fee will be charged for each item, with proceeds supporting RidgeCon 2017, the library’s annual pop culture celebration in August.

Recycling and disposal will be handled by Newtech Recycling Inc., the town’s e-content recycler.

Call the library at 203-438-2282 for more information.

Foreign language

French, Spanish, Italian, and German classes are offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Day and evening classes are available.

French 1, part 1, starts Wednesday, Feb. 8, at noon. French 1, part 2, starts Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. French Advanced Beginner starts Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. French Intermediate/Advanced starts Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. French Advanced starts Wed., Feb. 8, at 1:30 p.m.

Spanish 1, part 1, starts Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. or Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 12:05 p.m. Spanish 1, part 2, starts Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1:35 p.m. Spanish Conversation for Advanced Beginner/Intermediate starts Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Spanish Intermediate, part 1, starts Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.

Italian 1, part 1, starts Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. or Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. Italian 1, part 2, starts Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. and Intermediate, part 1, starts at 7:30 p.m. Italian Advanced starts Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

German 1, part 1, starts Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. German Intermediate, part 1, starts Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3:15 p.m.

Most classes run six to eight sessions for one and one-half hours each. Tuition is $110 to $149 with an additional text fee. Advance registration required. Course, teacher bios, dates, and locations are at ridgefieldschools.org, or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Film series talk

The Ridgefield Library plans three evenings this winter for its Learn Through Film series.

In partnership with L&L Transmedia, the evenings will feature award-winning films and moderators to lead conversation afterward.

Topics will include the economy, immigration, war, and terrorism. The first film and discussion will be on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., with a film based on the book Too Big to Fail, a look at the financial crisis of 2008. Richard Land of Chipman & Mazzucco will lead the discussion.

To register and for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Mental illness group plans family program

The National Alliance of Mental Illness is offering a free 12-session program for families of adults living with mental illness. The program begins Feb. 16 and will be held on Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the carriage house at Jesse Lee church.

The course is designed to help family members, including friends and significant others, support those living with mental illness while maintaining their own well-being. It includes information on schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, and other mental health conditions.

Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register for the class, contact Marc Rabinowitz at 203-940-2516 or [email protected]

Charity league hosts new member coffee

The National Charity League’s Ridgefield area chapter will host an informational coffee for prospective members on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Keeler Tavern.

NCL is a mother-daughter philanthropic-based organization committed to community service. The chapter will be holding its annual membership drive until Jan. 29, and is seeking candidates entering grades seven to 10 in the fall of 2017.

For more information, contact Christine Carnicelli at [email protected]

Charity league seeking members

The Nutmeg Chapter of the National Charity League, a non-profit mother-daughter philanthropic organization, will have an informational meeting on Feb. 15 at the Keeler Tavern garden room from 7 to 8 p.m.

The chapter will be hosting the annual membership drive until Feb. 24 and is seeking candidates of girls in grades seven to 10 this fall. For more information, contact Bonnie Skare at [email protected]

Musical celebration Friday at Shir Shalom

A worship service of Jewish and African American music, Celebration of Spirit and Friendship, is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom. It features the Serendipity Chorale, the Shir Shalom Adult Choir, and members of area churches and synagogues.

Rabbi David Reiner will deliver a message evoking the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. A special reading will be shared by Mark Robinson.

For more information, call the temple office, 203-438-6589.

Creative writing

Julia Strayer, a New York University creative writing teacher, plans a writing workshop on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

To register or for more information, call 203-438-2282.

Substance abuse is topic of forum

Two town organizations are sponsoring a program, Eyes Wide Open: A Community Forum About Substance Abuse, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Sponsored by the Ridgefield Prevention Council and the Ridgefield Library, the forum will include treatment professionals, law enforcement, community education professionals, and a person in recovery.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Baldwin will make opening remarks followed by a panel discussion and a question period.

More information: Laura Cleary at 203-431-1893, [email protected] or Tizzie Mantione at [email protected]

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org

Taste of Ridgefield

The Rotary of Ridgefield will be hosting its 18th annual Taste of Ridgefield on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Ridgefield Community Center.

Among the restaurants and caterers will be the Blazer, the Little Pub, Odeen’s BBQ, and Luna Rossa. A new participant will be Herbaceous Catering. Cellar XV Wine Market and Village Wines and Spirits will serve wine and liquors.

There will be two sessions, 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance at Squash’s and Deborah Ann’s, or online at ridgefieldrotary.org

Author Barrett’s talk will be on war pony

Janet Barrett will talk about her book, They Called Her Reckless, at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m.

A small Korean pony named Reckless hauled ammunition and supplies up steep hills to the front lines for the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Learning each supply route after only a couple of trips, Reckless often traveled to deliver supplies to the troops on her own, without benefit of a handler, saving lives, carrying the wounded, and raising spirits. For wounds sustained, Reckless was awarded two Purple Hearts.

For more information or to register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Yoga, Qi Three

New classes including Yoga Nidra, Qi Three, and Yoga-lates start soon at Ridgefield Continuing Education. Yoga-lates with Frances Goulart starts Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Morning Kickstart Yoga with Miriam Zernis starts Monday, Jan. 30, from 9:30 to 10:30 and Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 8:15 to 9:30.

Qi Three (a fusion of yoga, tai chi and Pilates) with Frances Goulart starts Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

Yoga Nidra with Emma Converse starts Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Yoga for Everybody with Shanta Marshall Ballou starts Monday, Feb. 13, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Most classes meet for seven or eight sessions and cost $84 or $96. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) or disabled discount is available. Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Pilates, Cardio, and Zumba are also available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.