Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club Kickoff Party at Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse will be the scene for the Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club Kickoff Party, which takes place Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.

The club is open to local cyclists, runners, mountain bikers and multi-sport athletes.

All are invited to the free Kickoff Party to learn about the club and meet fellow sport enthusiasts. Toasts to the new season will be made with food and beverages from Southwest Cafe, The Cake Box, and Ancona’s Wine & Liquor.

The social club of more than 350 members actively promotes cycling, running and multi-sport activities through group road and mountain bike rides, fun runs, indoor cycling, destination rides, clinics, training sessions, races, and social events. All levels of athletes are welcome, from elite racers to recreational enthusiasts.

“This party is a celebration of all our members and an introduction to those who may be curious to see what all the buzz is about,” said Club President Jacqui Dowd. “The Kickoff Party is an open invitation to all our local athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The club provides a structure for folks of like-minded interests to ride, run, eat, drink, and have a great time doing the sports we love.”

The not-for-profit club’s mission is to create a community of local athletes through fun, competition, advocacy, safety and etiquette, education, and the pure enjoyment of cycling, running and multi-sport activities.

Membership is $40 and includes access to all club rides, runs, activities and social events, member directory, club clothing at club pricing, discounts and more.

For more information on the Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club, visit ridgefieldbicycle.com, contact Jacqui Dowd at [email protected] , or call 203-438-0489.