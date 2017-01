To the Editor:

Hello! what’s this doctor?

Why it’s a gigantic crater on a cot located adjacent to a high-powered computer. The 400-pound bed-sitting person did it! Through careful examination of the evidence, I had previously eliminated from suspicion Col. Mustard and Prof. Plum due to their being characters created pre-computers.

“Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.”

Andrew Hochberg