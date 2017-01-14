Letter: Holiday Gift Fund thanks community

To the Editor:

“It has been a difficult few months and seeing the box outside my door brought tears to my eyes.” Words from a mother who was helped this year by the Evelyn C. Peeler Children’s Holiday Gift Fund. Our mission for the past 41 years has been to ensure that less fortunate children in Ridgefield have gifts to open, new clothing and a meal on the table during the holidays. We are pleased that we were able to again provide for these local children but could not have done so without the help of many.

A special thank you to the First Congregational Church, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, the Ridgefield Woman’s Club, Elaine Cox and her band of angels, Ridgebury Congregational Church, the Christian Science Church, Jesse Lee pre-school, Reynolds & Rowella, Union Savings Bank, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, Gigi Bazarian, Ridgefield Girl Scouts, and the Ridgefield Chapter of National Charity League.

We would also like to acknowledge the generous donation from members of PEO in loving memory of Jody Mackenzie. Ongoing support of our program is made possible by the Thrift Shop, Turkey Ridge, the Wadsworth Russell Lewis Fund, the Anne S. Richardson Fund, the Leonard and Mildred Igstaedter Foundation, and the UPS Store, thank you!

We would also like to thank our volunteer shoppers, gift wrappers, and the generous individuals in Ridgefield whose financial contributions allow us to continue to help our Ridgefield neighbors during the winter holidays and with their back-to-school needs year after year.

Susan Ferguson