Letter: Civil discourse was missing from hearing

To the Editor:

It was evident from the large P&Z meeting turnout that the Mountainside application has generated a high level of concern and emotion. It also became apparent that many individuals did not understand that the Planning and Zoning Commission is mandated by state statute to follow a legally mandated process. Outbursts from the audience were inappropriate, disruptive and disrespectful. Democracy advocates civil discourse and our residents should act accordingly.

The commissioners are elected volunteers who devote countless hours to preserve the quality and persona of our town. Numerous meetings, extensive preparation and insightful and thoughtful decisions with consideration of all applicants. It is the law. The commissioners are also residents, parents, homeowners, neighbors and taxpayers who through choice of service should be shown the respect they have earned and deserve.

John Devine