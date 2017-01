To the Editor:

We were appalled at the arrogance of Planning and Zoning at last night’s meeting.

This should never have been allowed to go this far. Sunset Hall is an historic landmark.

And now that the elected commissioners know what the homeowner taxpayers want, it is time to dismiss this request from Mountainside, and just vote No to any zone changes giving permits to commercial development in our residential communities.

James and AnneMarie Boehme

Thunder Hill Lane, Jan. 4