Ridgefield property transfers: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Eight houses and one condominium worth a total of $5,752,250 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3. The town received $10,130.62 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

201 Mimosa Circle: Catherine Possanza to Stephen and Nicole Fry, Dec. 28, $521,250.

11 Island Hill Avenue: Barry Schwartz to Zachary and Lauren Logozio of Mahopac, N.Y., Dec. 28, $565,000.

149 Old Branchville Road: David Richard of Milford, Pa., to Tomas Piatek, Dec. 29, $435,000.

29 Ridgewood Road: Glenn and Sharon Windisch to Alexander and Catherine Gong of Fort Lee, N.J., Dec. 29, $625,000.

358 West Lane: John Papa to William and Patricia Garland of Branchville Road, Dec. 29, $1,700,000.

2 Highview Road: Edith Stilwell of New Milford to 2 Highview Road LLC, Dec. 30, $336,000.

12 New Street: James and Patricia Gareau to Bertram and Marina Bleck of New York, N.Y., Dec. 30, $610,000.

139 Peaceable Ridge Road: Steven Berney to Robert and Claire Lewis of Brooklyn, N.Y., Dec. 30, $800,000.

3 Lawson Lane: Linda Kazlauskas to Sarah Newby of Saint Augustine, Fla., Dec. 30, $160,000.