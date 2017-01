Joe Rosano, better known to preschoolers as Mr. Joe, will give a concert for children ages five and under on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11:30-12:15 at the Ridgefield Library.

The concert, in the main program room on the lower level, is part of the library’s Concerts for Young Families series. Children need to be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required for the free program. For more information, call children’s services at 203-438-2282 X 12002.