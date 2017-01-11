The Ridgefield Press

Educators hear more German songs

By Ivanha Paz on January 11, 2017

The fight to keep German at Ridgefield High School persists.

Concerned parent Caroline Chanin belted out Brahm’s “Lullaby” during public comment at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Chanin, who has sung to the board at previous meetings, sang Brahm’s tune in its original German in the hopes of swaying the board not to cut a program that has been part of the curriculum for the past 30 years.

Sophomore Sophia Haber also spoke in defense of the high school’s German program.

“Ridgefield needs to say we understand the importance of languages as much as we understand sciences,” she said. “Because the two go hand in hand.”

Haber has been part of the program since freshman year, and said she was promised four years of her chosen language.

As of this date, no decision has been reached by the board.

