State website shows Ridgefield spends less on education than neighbors

The state’s recently-launched Municipal Benchmarking Application (MBA) website shows that Ridgefield spent the least per capita on education compared to six neighboring towns in 2014.

According to the MBA, Ridgefield spent $3,205.91 while Wilton spent the most per capita on education at $4,284.29.

The five other socioeconomically similar towns towns included were Darien, Redding, Easton, Weston, and Westport.

The interactive site, which currently has fiscal year 2014 (FY14) expense and revenue data gathered by the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management and Department of Education, allows people to explore and better understand how resources are allocated in each municipality.

Ridgefield had had an overall $126,434,011 expense budget for FY14, which includes general government, special revenue, capital project and debt service funds. By comparison, Wilton’s expense budget was $128,305,789.

Education made up at least 50% of each town’s FY14 expense budget, but for Redding, Weston, Wilton, and Easton, it accounted for at least 60%.

The Municipal Benchmarking application is available at ucoa.ct.gov/benchmarking.