Ralph B. Specht of Ridgefield, husband of the late Rita (Horan) Specht, died on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 92.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield.

Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Rye Brook, N.Y. Friends will be received on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.