Simone Simon, hairdresser

By The Ridgefield Press on January 9, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Simone (Taylor) Simon of Danbury, a hairdresser in Ridgefield for more than 25 years, died unexpectedly on Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after being stricken ill at home. She was 74 and the wife of Edward D. Simon, Jr. and mother of Edward D. Simon III.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, 17 Granville Avenue, Danbury with the Rev. Naji J. Kiwan officiating. Interment will follow.

The family will receive friends in St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, 17 Granville Avenue, Danbury on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friends are asked to omit flowers. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

