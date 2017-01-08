Peggy Seely, professional dancer

a former Ridgefielder and professional dancer, died on April 11 in Vero Beach, Fla. She was 94.

Born in Pittsburgh July 29, 1921, she and her family lived in Wynnewood, Penn., before moving to France and England. From age 9 to 15 she attended the MacJannet School in St. Cloud, France and began ballet classes. She would become a professional dancer.

She attended Scarsdale High School, Queen’s College in England, the Rambert School of Ballet, and Vassar College.

During World War II, she joined a USO troupe which made two tours in Europe, including to Belgium at the time of the Battle of the Bulge.

She was cast in several Broadway musical shows as a dancer, including Finian’s Rainbow and Dream with Music, working with choreographers Michael Kidd and Georges Balanchine.

While performing in New York she met Paul Livermore whom she married after they moved in Hollywood. There, she was cast in several movies as a dancer, including Showboat, Bandwagon and Singin’ in the Rain.

After her marriage ended, she returned to the East Coast with her two sons, living in Ridgefield, where she worked for the Ridgefield Press and met her second husband, Coleman Campbell Seely, with whom she had her third son. The family built a home on Branchville Road, then in Duxbury, Mass. where she taught ballet, then moved to Hyannis, Mass. where they owned a cottage colony, The Breakwaters, whence they moved to Vero Beach.

Her husband, Coleman, predeceased her in 1990.

She is survived by her sons, Scott Livermore and his wife Jackie of East Harwich, Mass.; Chad Livermore and his wife Suzanne of North Palm Beach, Fla.; Nathan Hanford Seely of Vero Beach; a brother, Robinson Murray, Jr. of Tequesta, Fla.; a sister, Anne (Nancy) Murray Morgan of Duxbury, Mass., many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, and three great-grand nieces and nephew.

Private services and burial took place in Duxbury in April.