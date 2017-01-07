The Ridgefield Press

David J. Anderson, 29

By The Ridgefield Press on January 7, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

David J. Anderson, 29, of Ridgefield, son of James B. and Eleanor (O’Keefe) Anderson, died on Thursday, Jan. 5.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 10:15 a.m.in St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield.  Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.  There will be no calling hours.  Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.

