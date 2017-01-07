Ridgefield’s Steidl scores 1,000th point at Vermont

Former Ridgefield High standout Kurt Steidl is now in the record books for the University of Vermont’s men’s basketball team.

Steidl, a 6’6″ senior forward, became the 35th player in program history to surpass the 1,000-career point mark during Vermont’s 90-77 win over Maine in the America East Conference opener for both teams Thursday night.

Steidl, who entered the game with 993 career points, scored seven points in the first five and a half minutes to reach the 1,000 mark. He went on to finish with a season-high 20 points on six-of-nine shooting, hitting three three-pointers. Steidl also grabbed five rebounds and had three assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Through 16 games this season, Steidl is averaging 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Vermont, which takes an 11-5 record into Sunday’s home game against Hartford. Steidl has started all but one of the Catamounts’ games and is averaging 28.1 minutes per contest.

Steidl was named to the America East All-Conference third team last season after averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

During his senior season at Ridgefield High, Steidl averaged 25 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and was chosen as the 2013 Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year. He helped the Tigers go 18-6 and advance to the Class LL state quarterfinals.

Steidl, who scored more than 1,300 career points at Ridgefield, earned All-FCIAC and All-State first team honors for his senior season in 2012-13. He made the All-FCIAC first team and the All-State second team as a junior at RHS.

Notes: The victory over Maine was the third straight for Vermont.

Steidl has scored 37 points in the Catamounts’ last two games.