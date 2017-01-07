Boys hoop: Ridgefield takes down Trinity, 65-50

The fifth straight victory for the Ridgefield High boys basketball team was also its most impressive win of the season.

Sparked by a superb defensive effort, the Tigers defeated previously unbeaten Trinity Catholic, 65-50, on Friday night at Ridgefield High School.

“That’s a really big win for us,” said Ridgefield head coach Andrew McClellan, whose team improved to 5-2. “It’s one win; it’s one game. But as a confidence builder for these guys playing the right way and believing in how we play, I thought it was great.”

Hitting six three-pointers, Ridgefield opened a 36-22 lead at halftime. Trinity (4-1) outscored the Tigers, 12-9, in the third quarter to pull within 45-34 going into the final period, but Ridgefield denied a further comeback to close out the victory.

“We were able to get into all of our plays, get all the shots we wanted,” said junior forward Brenden McNamara, who led Ridgefield with 17 points. “We valued the ball. We weren’t turning it over like we were at the beginning of the season. We were able to break the press and then just get easy shots for us.”

“We were just all playing together,” said senior guard Joe Newborn about the Tigers’ defense. “I think that’s the biggest part. We help our helpers; we cover down. We talk, which is a big thing, and I just think that’s the reason why our defense is so good.”

Chris Longo added 14 points for Ridgefield and Newborn finished with 12 points. Alex Price hit three three-pointers for nine points, while Nick Laudati chipped in with eight points.

“I was so proud of the way that there was attention to detail … ” said McClellaan. “We share the ball, that’s what we do. Sometimes the basketball gods reward you for that stuff, and that’s kind of what happened tonight.”

Notes: Pete Galgano and Dutreil Contavio each had 16 points for Trinity.

Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.