Ridgefield man found dead in Torrington

A 28-year-old Ridgefield man died from a suspected drug overdose in Torrington Thursday night, according to a report from The Register Citizen.

Torrington Police Lt. Bart Barown told The Register Citizen Friday that the man was pronounced dead at the scene after his roommate had found him unresponsive and called 911.

Lt. Barown said that a powder substance was seized as part of the investigation, which is ongoing. Drug paraphernalia was also found at the scene.

According to several Facebook posts from friends of the victim, the Ridgefield native overdosed on heroin and had been battling substance abuse for several years. His man’s name is not being released to the public at this time, Lt. Barown said.

The lieutenant could not confirm the use of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effect of opiate overdoses, as part of the response.

The Register Citizen’s report said the body was transported from the scene by representatives of the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said they received the roommate’s call at 5:21 p.m. and detectives remained on scene until after 9 p.m.

This is the third death in the city linked to a suspected overdose in recent days, according to The Register Citizen.