The Ridgefield Press

Eyes wide open: Substance abuse forum set for Feb. 1

By The Ridgefield Press on January 6, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

This forum is an opportunity for the Ridgefield Community to hear from a diverse panel of local people involved in this issue, including treatment professionals, law enforcement, community education professionals and a person in recovery.

This forum is an opportunity for the Ridgefield Community to hear from a diverse panel of local people involved in this issue, including treatment professionals, law enforcement, community education professionals and a person in recovery.

The Ridgefield Prevention Council and the Ridgefield Library are sponsoring Eyes Wide Open:  A Community Forum about Substance Abuse on Wednesday February 1, 2017 from 7:00-8:30 PM at the Ridgefield Library.  Open to the public.   Registration suggested www.ridgefieldlibrary.org

This forum is an opportunity for the Ridgefield Community to hear from a diverse panel of local people involved in this issue, including treatment professionals, law enforcement, community education professionals and a person in recovery. There will be opening remarks from the First Selectman, Rudy Marconi, and the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Baldwin.  Following the panel, there will be time for questions and discussion on this important topic.

There will  be substance abuse prevention and treatment resource information available.

The Ridgefield Prevention Council organizes and supports many community programs centered on community education, substance abuse prevention and positive youth programs. www.ridgefieldpreventioncouncil.org

For more information:

Laura Cleary, MSW, RCCASA Coalition Coordinator  (203) 431-1893 [email protected]

Tizzie Mantione,  Ridgefield Prevention Council  representative, [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Work expected next week at Route 35 bridge Next Post Ridgefield man found dead in Torrington
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress