Celebrity makeup artist Brandy Gomez-Duplessis bring beauty expertise to Whip Blow Dry Bar

Whip Blow Dry Bar and Salon is Ridgefield’s only Blow Dry Bar and Salon hybrid. In addition to offering full services for hair including blowdrys, cuts and color, the other pillar of the business is makeup. Whip has secured New York and Connecticut based Celebrity Makeup Artist Brandy Gomez-Duplessis to head up and steer the makeup operations and she is getting rave reviews in the community since starting in October.

Gomez-Duplessis is a both a well-known beauty expert and blogger. She has worked popular industry events including The Golden Globes, The Super Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, Sundance Film Festival, Project Runway/Project Runway All Stars, The Oprah O! You Tour, and for EssenceMagazine.com at the Essence Music Festival. And she has worked as the NBA All Star Weekend Key Makeup Artist annually for the past several years.

Gomez-Duplessis is a native New Yorker, and has worked at Estee Lauder in New York, the first M.A.C. Cosmetics counter at Saks Fifth Avenue in New Orleans, and owned and operated her own makeup boutique BGD Beauty Bar in New Orleans. Gomez-Duplessis relocated back to Connecticut to be closer to New York City about 7 years ago because she was in such high demand.

“We are thrilled to have Brandy on board as our Makeup Creative Director forging our vision for the makeup side of the business,” said Whip Salon owner, Amy Pal. “She is not only talented, creative and knowledgeable, but she is dynamic, fun and customers absolutely love her! When you’re in Brandy’s chair you’ll never know what kind of story she’ll tell you about her experiences with the stars!”

As a New York Makeup Artist, Brandy Gomez-Duplessis has been moving between celebrity clients, red carpet events, fashion shows, and various makeup assignments for the past several years. She has worked with: Kerry Washington, Golden Globe & Oscar winner Melissa Leo, Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Ali Raisman, Viola Davis, Ellie Goulding, Robert Redford, Allison Janney, Shonda Rimes, Dermot Mulroney, Chris Paul, and Usher to name a few.

“I’ve worked with Brandy for over 10 years and it’s no surprise she is getting attention at Whip Salon,” said Amanda Back of One Foot Productions and Producer for well-known events such as the VMAs, Tony Awards, and the NBA All-Stars Weekend. “Brandy has a wonderful way with clients. She knows how to help you push your comfort zone without being pushy and is always up on the latest trends. I’ve found that when I let her guide me, I am always happy with her recommendations and the outcome.”

Gomez-Duplessis says she is enjoying her new chapter of her life at Whip Salon. She’s at a point in her career where she’s ready to “slow things down” and find a “home base” to call her own. “I am so impressed by the sophisticated and fabulous women of Ridgefield! In fact, I’m surprised there isn’t already a celebrity makeup artist here! I want to be the “Go To It Girl” resource for everything from special occasions, bridal makeup and of course day to day looks as well.”

Gomez- Duplessis has selected Jane Iredale, introduced to her at an Allure Magazine private event, as one of the makeup lines for Whip Salon. “Jane Iredale is a natural, mineral based and paraben free makeup line that our clients are going to fall in love with and we’ll be carrying it exclusively in Ridgefield at Whip Salon.”

We asked Gomez-Duplessis if she’s going to miss working with celebs. “Working with celebrities is always amazing. I’m about building relationships with my all of my clients and have them come to me for all of their special occasions. Having a makeup artist really isn’t just for celebs!”

To book an appointment with Brandy for a makeup application, makeup and lash application, or teen or adult makeup application simply go to the App store and download Whip Salon. You can book your appointments with her through the App immediately, and she is available starting on September 22nd. Brandy will be in the salon from Wednesdays – Sundays.