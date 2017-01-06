Work expected next week at Route 35 bridge

Work is expected to resume at the Route 35 bridge project by the Fox Hill condominiums Monday, Jan. 9, and alternating one-way traffic is likely to return later in the week.

The following week — beginning Monday, Jan. 16 — the site will be switched to a new configuration that will make use of the temporary roadway that’s been under construction on the Fox Hill side of the site.

Ryan Wodjenski of the Connecticut Department of Transportation explained the situation with the project and its contractor, Baier Construction, in an email Friday afternoon to First Selectman Rudy Marconi and numerous other local officials.

“Baier has notified me that alternating one-way traffic may be scheduled later in the week next week Wednesday through Friday,” Wodjenski said in the Jan. 6 email. “The Gas Company’s subcontractor Danella Construction has notified me that they will on site sometime next week to repair the asphalt around the valve boxes in the northbound lane. Alternating traffic will be necessary for those repairs, but I am not sure which day yet.

“If all goes according to plan,” he added, “Baier will be shifting traffic into stage construction configuration on Monday January 16th. The northbound lane will be shifted to the temporary roadway and southbound traffic will be shifted to the northbound lane.”