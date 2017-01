Patrick Sean Donovan of Ridgefield, husband of Mary Ellen (Fogarty) Donovan and father of Ryan and Carolyn Donovan, died on Thursday, Jan. 5. He was 49.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery; 110 North Street, Ridgefield.

Friends will be received on Monday, Jan. 9, from 4 to 8 at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.