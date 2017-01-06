The Ridgefield Press

Charmaine L. Mesics, 69

January 6, 2017

Charmaine L. Mesics, 69, of Ridgefield, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at her home.

Charmaine was born in Chicago, IL, May 12, 1947, daughter of William and Lorraine (Apizzi) Mesics.  She attended Chicago schools and graduated from Northwestern University and became a flight attendant having been employed with United Airlines for 35 years prior to her retirement.

An area resident for the past 30 years coming from California, she enjoyed residing in New England and loved the New England states; most especially Maine.

She enjoyed painting and would employ charcoal as her medium.

Charmaine is survived by her significant other of 16 years, Thomas Smeriglio, Jr. also of Ridgefield.

Funeral services and interment will be private. There will be no calling hours.

Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.

