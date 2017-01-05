It’s mean and green.

On Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. bring your old hard drives, PCs, Macs and laptops to the Program Room on the Lower Level at the Library at 472 Main Street in Ridgefield, and we will smash them for you so that no one can take your information. Computer parts will then be safely recycled. New this year: we are now able to accept other home electronics and appliances, such as stereo and TV components – almost anything except kitchen equipment!

A $20 per item fee will be charged, with proceeds supporting RidgeCon 2017, the Library’s annual pop culture celebration coming in August.

Brute force to dismantle CPUs and destroy the hard drives is provided by the Library’s Teen Advisory Group. Secure recycling and final disposal is provided by Newtech Recycling, Inc., an R2, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certified recycler that provides e-content recycling for the town of Ridgefield.

So, clean out your home or office, recycle responsibly, protect your private information and support a great (and fun) cause, all in one simple act. Contact the Library at 203-438-2282 for more information.