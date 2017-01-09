Ridgefield students in the news

Kristen E. Adams, daughter of Justine and Joseph Adams of Langstroth Drive, has earned a doctorate in counseling psychology from Loyola University Chicago. Previously she received master of education and master of arts degrees in psychological counseling from Teachers College, Columbia University in 2010. She received a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University in psychology in 2008. Adams is pursuing her post-doctoral residency at Arizona State University Counseling Services. She is a 2004 graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Sophomore Jakob Marshall Robinson of Ridgefield, son of Heidi Robinson, recently received the Most Improved in Foreign Language award for his achievement during the fall trimester at Hyde School in Woodstock.

Three Ridgefield students have made the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall semester: Adeleine Hupy, Madison Perrott, and Alison Sicinski.

Miami University student Jason Tulloch of Ridgefield spent the summer semester in China as part of a study abroad group. Tulloch is majoring in finance.