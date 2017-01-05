Ridgefield’s West up for Team USA monthly honor

Ridgefield native Tucker West is one of five nominees for Team USA’s Best Male Athlete of the Month award for December.

West, 21, won back-to-back gold medals in men’s singles at World Cup luge competitions in Lake Placid, N.Y, and Whistler, British Columbia. He also finished fourth in the most recent World Cup event at Park City, Utah.

West is going for his second Athlete of the Month honor. He previously won the award for December 2014, the month he won his first World Cup gold medal at Lake Placid.

Going into 2017, West is sixth in the FIL (Federation Internationale de Luge) point standings and first among American men. He has 310 points, five fewer than Simon Pavlichenko (Russia) and Dominik Fischnaller (Italy), who are tied for fourth place with 315 points. Roman Repilov of Russia is first overall with 407 points.

After a 10-day holiday break, the World Cup tour resumes today and tomorrow (Jan. 5-6) in the Bavarian resort of Koenigssee, Germany.

Fan voting for the December Athlete of the Month awards ends Jan. 9. To vote for West, click here.

Notes: Fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the final tally, and Olympic/Paralympic family voting accounts for 50 percent. Olympic/Paralympic family members include national governing body representatives and a panel of journalists who cover the Olympic and Paralympic movements.