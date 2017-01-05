BassamFellows eyes Philip Johnson building

The Board of Selectmen approved lease agreements for two buildings on the town’s former Schlumberger property — the Philip Johnson Building and the nearby auditorium — at its meeting Wednesday night.

Both leases are scheduled for a public hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and a town meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Both meetings are expected to start at 7:30 in town hall’s lower level conference room.

If approved by voters, the Philip Johnson Building — an office structure known by the name of the modernist architect who designed it — will be occupied by BassamFellows, a contemporary design and furniture firm based in New Canaan.

The auditorium will be rented to ACT of Connecticut, a local theater group started by Bill and Katie Diamond of High Ridge.

Both leases are for $1-a-year but require the tenants to finance restoration of the buildings, which have been unoccupied and are in some disrepair.