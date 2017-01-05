The Ridgefield Press

BassamFellows eyes Philip Johnson building

Leases for two Schlumberger buildings approved by selectmen

By Macklin K. Reid on January 5, 2017 in Business, Happenings, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Board of Selectmen approved lease agreements for two buildings on the town’s former Schlumberger property — the Philip Johnson Building and the nearby auditorium  — at its meeting Wednesday night.

Both leases are scheduled for a public hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and a town meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Both meetings are expected to start at 7:30 in town hall’s lower level conference room.

If approved by voters, the Philip Johnson Building — an office structure known by the name of the modernist architect who designed it — will be occupied by BassamFellows, a contemporary design and furniture firm based in New Canaan.

The auditorium will be rented to ACT of Connecticut, a local theater group started by Bill and Katie Diamond of High Ridge.

Both leases are for $1-a-year but require the tenants to finance restoration of the buildings, which have been unoccupied and are in some disrepair.

Macklin K. Reid

