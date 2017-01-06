Rotary clubs ‘light’ Playhouse

The Area 3 Rotary clubs (Ridgefield, Ridgefield Sunrise, Danbury, and Newtown) recently presented the Ridgefield Playhouse with a Rotary district grant check for $15,000 to go toward upgrading the lighting in the theater.

“Money for lighting may not sound sexy,” said Executive Director and longtime Rotarian Allison Stockel, “but it is necessary to continue to do the work we do.” The Playhouse donates free tickets to students from Title 1 schools for arts in education shows and puts on townwide events such as the free Shakespeare on the Green and free Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

More than 100,000 visit the Playhouse annually, with an estimated $2 million going into the town’s economy.

“These lights are necessary to help us upgrade our production elements, which in turn will keep the bigger acts wanting to come back,” said Stockel.