Valerie Rich will present Yoga for Body, Breath and Soul as part of the library’s holistic health series on Monday evening, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. The workshop is open to all levels of experience.

The program is made possible through the Noreen L. Papa – Mothers: Live Your Life! fund.

The next event is Fifty Shades of Menopause with health expert Mickey Harpaz, a nutritionist and exercise physiologist, on Monday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.

To register or for more information, call 203-438-2282.