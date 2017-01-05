Happening: Winter constellations at the Discovery Center

The Ridgefield Press

The Discovery Center at Ridgefield, in conjunction with the New Pond Farm observatory in West Redding, is hosting a winter constellations astronomy program on Saturday, Jan. 7, starting at 6:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m. there will be an optional classroom lesson to better understand what will be viewed. Participants should dress warmly and bring a flashlight for the walk from the parking area to the observatory. Lawn chairs and binoculars are suggested.

The program is $4 per person for Discovery Center members, with a maximum of $16 per family; for nonmembers, $6 per person, with a maximum of $24 per family.

Register at ridgefielddiscovery.org/ or call 203-438-1063.

If it looks as if the skies might be cloudy, check the website after 4 p.m. for program status.

 

