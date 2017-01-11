The Ridgefield Press

18th annual Taste of Ridgefield is Jan. 29

By The Ridgefield Press on January 11, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Rotary of Ridgefield will be hosting its 18th annual Taste of Ridgefield at the Ridgefield Community Center (Lounsbury House) on Sunday, Jan. 29, with two sessions, 12:30 to 3 and 4 to 6.

Among the 30-plus participating establishments are four restaurants that were at the first Taste: Bailey’s, Deborah Ann’s, Sarah’s (then the Inn at Ridgefield), and Southwest Café. They will be joined by Stonehenge, Lombardi’s Pizza e Ristorante and Tigers’ Den Sports Bar and Grill. A new participant will be Some-Things Fishy Catering. Ridgefield Liquor Shop and Cheers Ridgefield will be serving wines and liquors.

The money raised helps Rotary support more than 21 local organizations. Tickets are $50 at the door. In advance, $45 tickets are available at Squash’s and Deborah Ann’s, and online at ridgefieldrotary.org

 

Related posts:

  1. 18th annual Taste of Ridgefield

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Joe Rosano to perform at library Saturday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress