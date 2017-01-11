18th annual Taste of Ridgefield is Jan. 29

Rotary of Ridgefield will be hosting its 18th annual Taste of Ridgefield at the Ridgefield Community Center (Lounsbury House) on Sunday, Jan. 29, with two sessions, 12:30 to 3 and 4 to 6.

Among the 30-plus participating establishments are four restaurants that were at the first Taste: Bailey’s, Deborah Ann’s, Sarah’s (then the Inn at Ridgefield), and Southwest Café. They will be joined by Stonehenge, Lombardi’s Pizza e Ristorante and Tigers’ Den Sports Bar and Grill. A new participant will be Some-Things Fishy Catering. Ridgefield Liquor Shop and Cheers Ridgefield will be serving wines and liquors.

The money raised helps Rotary support more than 21 local organizations. Tickets are $50 at the door. In advance, $45 tickets are available at Squash’s and Deborah Ann’s, and online at ridgefieldrotary.org