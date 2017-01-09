Happening: Julia Strayer to teach creative writing Saturday

Julia Strayer, a New York University creative writing teacher, plans a writing workshop on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Strayer aims to guide writers of different levels and genres in the two-hour workshop designed to help participants discover aspects of their writing they didn’t know were there.

Strayer’s writing appears in Glimmer Train, SmokeLong quarterly, Post Road Magazine, Mid-American Review, and Fiction Southeast. Her work has been anthologized in The Best Small Fictions 2015. To register or for more information, call 203-438-2282.