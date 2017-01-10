Happening: Knitting and crochet at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Knitting and crochet classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Knitting meets on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through March 21 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park School, $149). Beginning knitters are provided practice needles and yarn until the participant determines a project. Instructor Liz Doty has taught knitting to students of all ages.

Beginning Crochet with Eileen Burton meets Tuesdays, Jan. 24 and 31 and Feb. 7 (10 to noon, Venus Building, $71). Bring hooks and yarn or purchase from instructor. Burton has been crocheting since childhood. Advance registration is required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.