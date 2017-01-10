The Ridgefield Press

Happening: Knitting and crochet at Ridgefield Continuing Education

By The Ridgefield Press on January 10, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Knitting and crochet classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Knitting meets on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through March 21 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Park School, $149). Beginning knitters are provided practice needles and yarn until the participant determines a project. Instructor Liz Doty has taught knitting to students of all ages. 

Beginning Crochet with Eileen Burton meets Tuesdays, Jan. 24 and 31 and Feb. 7 (10 to noon, Venus Building, $71). Bring hooks and yarn or purchase from instructor. Burton has been crocheting since childhood. Advance registration is required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

 

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Boy scouts keep word, pick up trees after Saturday snowstorm
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress