Emmy Award-winning songwriter Kevin Briody plans weekly songwriting classes at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursdays Jan. 19 to March 9, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Briody will teach how to structure songs, create “hooks,” craft lyrics, manipulate melody, rhythm and harmony, merge words with music, and write toward genre. No musical background required. To register ($240), visit the box office or call 203-438-5795.