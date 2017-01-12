Happening: Real estate licensing class begin in February

The next Real Estate Principles and Practices licensing class, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, starts Monday, Feb. 13. The 60-hour course meets the minimum requirements as set forth by the Connecticut Real Estate Commission and Department of Consumer Protection for application to take the sales associate exam. Instructor Terry Hastings has taught the class for many years. Hastings is with Total Mortgage. Additional licensed brokers also teach some sessions.

The class meets at the Venus Municipal Building on Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 13 through May 3 (no class Feb. 20 or April 10 and 12; weather makeups added to the end of the session) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuition, including two texts, is $449. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over) pay $371. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.