An exhibit by the Ridgefield Music and Arts Center, high school and middle school artists, will be on display at the Ridgefield Library from Saturday, Jan. 7, through Monday, Jan. 30, in the gallery on the lower level.

An artists reception will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. that will also feature the arts of spoken word and music. Refreshments will be served.