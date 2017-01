The Rotary Club of Ridgefield’s first food drive of 2017 to support the Ridgefield Food Pantry will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9:30 to 4 p.m. in front of Ridgefield Stop & Shop. Stop & Shop, volunteers from Lion’s Heart and other organizations contributed $100,000 in food and gift cards in 2016.

Related posts: Food drive for pantry