The Ridgefield Press

Happening: Computer classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education

By The Ridgefield Press on January 6, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Technology, apps, and software classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education are available days, evenings and weekends. January classes include:

Word Basics (Thursday, Jan. 19; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; $44).

Get the Most Out of Your iPhone (Friday, Jan. 20; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; $44).

Word Desktop Publishing (Saturday, Jan. 21; 10 to 3:30 p.m.; $102).

Microsoft Office Skills — Word, Excel, PowerPoint Basics (Monday, Jan. 23, 30 and Feb. 6; 6 to 8 p.m.; $122).

PowerPoint Fast Paced Intro (Tuesday/Thursday, Jan. 24 and 26; 1 to 3 p.m.; $82).

Excel Intro (Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 24 and 25; 10 to 12 noon; $82).

Excel Intermediate (Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1; 10 to 12:30 p.m.; $102)

Buying and Selling on eBay (Tuesday, Jan. 24 and 31; 1 to 3 p.m.; $44).

Intro to Photoshop Elements (Wednesday, Jan. 25; Feb. 1 and 8; 7 to 9 p.m.; $122).

iPhone Basics and More (Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1; 7 to 9 p.m.; $82).

iPad Basics and More (Thursday, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2; 1 to 3 p.m.; $82).

iPhone and iPad Photography (Thursday, Feb. 2; 7 to 9 p.m.; $44).

There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in some classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

 

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Happening: CPR training
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress