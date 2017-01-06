Happening: Computer classes at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Technology, apps, and software classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education are available days, evenings and weekends. January classes include:

Word Basics (Thursday, Jan. 19; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; $44).

Get the Most Out of Your iPhone (Friday, Jan. 20; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; $44).

Word Desktop Publishing (Saturday, Jan. 21; 10 to 3:30 p.m.; $102).

Microsoft Office Skills — Word, Excel, PowerPoint Basics (Monday, Jan. 23, 30 and Feb. 6; 6 to 8 p.m.; $122).

PowerPoint Fast Paced Intro (Tuesday/Thursday, Jan. 24 and 26; 1 to 3 p.m.; $82).

Excel Intro (Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 24 and 25; 10 to 12 noon; $82).

Excel Intermediate (Tuesday/Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1; 10 to 12:30 p.m.; $102)

Buying and Selling on eBay (Tuesday, Jan. 24 and 31; 1 to 3 p.m.; $44).

Intro to Photoshop Elements (Wednesday, Jan. 25; Feb. 1 and 8; 7 to 9 p.m.; $122).



iPhone Basics and More (Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1; 7 to 9 p.m.; $82).

iPad Basics and More (Thursday, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2; 1 to 3 p.m.; $82).

iPhone and iPad Photography (Thursday, Feb. 2; 7 to 9 p.m.; $44).

There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in some classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.