Happening: Cardio, Pilates, yoga and more

Cardio workouts, Pilates, Zumba, Line Dance, Yoga, Tai Chi, and Ballroom Dance classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. New for winter is Pilates/Abs of Steel, Zumba plus Stretch and Tone, Yoga-lates, Yoga Nidra, and West Coast Swing. These classes help participants develop core strength and flexibility, strengthen bone density, improve posture and balance, and meet fitness goals.

Cardio and workout classes include Line Dance (Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7 to 8 p.m.), 60-Minute Calorie Burner (Thursday, Jan. 26; 6 to 7 p.m.), Zumba (Monday, Feb. 6; 6 to 7 p.m.), Zumba plus Stretch and Tone (Wednesday, Feb. 8; 6 to 7 p.m.), and Body Precision (Tuesday, Feb. 7; 6 to 7 p.m.).

Pilates classes include Pilates/Abs of Steel (Monday, Feb. 6; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.) and Pilates/Fab Abs (Wednesday, Feb. 8; 6 to 7 p.m.). Pilates is a core and abdominal workout to strengthen and tighten abs, waist, lower back, and glutes with moves created by Joseph Pilates.

Yoga, Yoga-lates, Tai Chi, Ballroom Dance, West Coast Swing, and Qi Gong are also available. Classes meet five to eight sessions and cost $62 to $96. Advance registration required. Details on what to wear and bring to class (besides a water bottle) are at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.