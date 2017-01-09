Town to celebrate suffragist Alice Paul Tuesday

Suffragist Alice Paul will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the town hall’s lower-level conference room by the Ridgefield League of Women Voters. Paul was the author of the Equal Rights Amendment and dedicated her life to securing the right of women to vote.

In honor of her 30 years in Ridgefield, from the 1940s to the 1970s, First Selectman Rudy Marconi declared Jan. 11 Alice Paul Day.

Marconi will also give a “State of the Town” presentation. The event is free. Refreshments will be served.