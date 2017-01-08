Matthew Flood weds Amanda Foster

Amanda Foster, daughter of Rick and Lisa Foster of Langhorne, Pa., and Matthew Flood, son of James and Cynthia Flood of Ridgefield, were married on Sept. 10.

Father William Dooner celebrated the Nuptial Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church in Langhorne.

Andrea Maxwell was the matron of honor for her best friend.

Christopher Flood, the groom’s brother, was best man.

The bride graduated from Neshaminy High School in Langhorne in 2005. In 2009, she graduated cum laude from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising. She is an account executive at Easy Spirit in New York.

The groom graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2002. In 2007, he graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He is a vice president at the investment management firm Abner Herrman & Brock in New Jersey.

After a reception at the Pen Ryn Estate in Pennsylvania, the couple honeymooned in Barbados. They live in Yardley, Pa.