Ridgefield property transfers: Dec. 21-Dec. 27

By The Ridgefield Press on January 4, 2017 in Business, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

One house, one condominium, and one lot worth a total of $1,196,000 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Dec. 21 and 27. The town received $2,990 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

52 Scotts Ridge Road: Elizabeth Cappello of Saint James, N.Y., to Ashlar Historic Restoration LLC of Sophia Drive, Dec. 22, $211,000.

8 First Lane: Joseph and Melissa Sgrulletta to Adam Goodrich of Park Lane, Dec. 22, $680,000.

570 Danbury Road, Unit 8 (Village at Ridgefield): Nandini Sharma of New York, N.Y., to Dia Sharma of New York, N.Y., Dec. 27, $305,000.

