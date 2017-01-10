The Ridgefield Press

National Charity League is seeking new members

The Nutmeg Chapter of the National Charity League Inc., a non-profit mother-daughter philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences, will have an informational meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Keeler Tavern Garden Room from 7 to 8 p.m.

The chapter will be hosting the annual membership drive until Feb. 24 and seeking female candidates in grades seven through 10 in the fall. More information is available from Bonnie Skare at [email protected]

