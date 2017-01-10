Salmagundi Club plans Sanden art retrospective

A 50-year retrospective of the work of John Howard Sanden of Cains Hill Road will take place at the Salmagundi Club in New York City Jan. 16 to Feb. 3.

There will be an opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 to 8 with commentary at 6:30 p.m.

Sanden will give an illustrated lecture, Face to Face With Greatness, on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. Another exhibition event, “Portrait Painting Today, and Tomorrow,” is set for Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m.

There is no charge for the exhibition events.

Sanden and his wife, Elizabeth, have lived in Ridgefield since 1985. He maintains a studio at his home on Cains Hill Road. His paintings include a posthumous portrait of Isaac Stern that hangs in Carnegie Hall and a full-length portrait of Sanford Weill. The Stern portrait will be on loan from Carnegie Hall for the three-week exhibition.

The club, a center for American art since 1871, is open weekdays from 1 to 6 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 5.